Inaugural Card & Memorabilia Show held in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday the inaugural Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show was held at the Earl Bell Community Center.
Dozens of vendors and hundreds of patrons around the mid-south were on hand to buy, sell and trade vintage and modern sports cards as well as other memorabilia.
A silent auction was also held to benefit the Miracle League of Jonesboro. A total of over $1600 was raised from the event.
Wrestling legend Jerry Lawler was also on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
“Good to be back and see all the great wrestling fans over here in Jonesboro area. This was like every Saturday night for like 20 straight years I was here in Jonesboro wrestling for all of the fans here in Jonesboro, so it’s great to be back,” Lawler said.
He also added that he is an avid collector of sports cards and memorabilia amongst other collectibles.
There is no official word on if and when the next show will take place.
