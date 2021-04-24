Mississippi man arrested in Jonesboro murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi man was in custody Saturday on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree, according to Jonesboro police.
Zarkeem Jefferson, 25, of Columbia, Miss., was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police said on social media that they responded to the 300 block of North Caraway Road Friday evening about shots being fired and a man being shot.
“Upon their arrival, police located a male victim that had been shot, and life-saving measures were administered. The suspect had fled the scene upon their arrival. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” Jonesboro police said. “Through the investigation, leads were followed, and interviews were conducted and continue to be done. At approximately 0240, the suspect was located and was taken into custody without incident.”
Jonesboro police later identified the victim as Robert Hayes, 21.
Neighbor Gwen Taylor says she heard arguing and then gunshots at one of the apartments underneath her after 11 last night.
“I heard gunshots. It goes ‘duh duh duh duh’ six times, and we were in our apartment. I heard screaming, and I heard a lot of crying. I have been here 19 years, and this is the first time something like this has ever happened, so it was kind of a shock to me,” said Taylor.
Taylor says she still feels safe at her complex and hopes nothing like this happens again.
Jefferson is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
