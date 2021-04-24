New virus vaccine doses declined by 17 Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Additional first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine will not be sent to 17 Arkansas counties next week, only second doses.
State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that vaccine providers were contacted for their requests she can only presume the counties have sufficient doses.
Dillaha also said the state health department will wait until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes its full recommendations on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, possibly Tuesday, before again giving that vaccine.
The J&J vaccine was paused for 11 days because rare cases of blood clots were potentially linked to it. U.S. health officials said Friday that they were lifting the pause.
