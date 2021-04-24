Proposal to name overpass in memory of Sydney Sutherland set for meeting

“Whereas, the County of Jackson, Arkansas feels privileged to have signs honoring Sydney Sutherland, a Registered Nurse, avid runner, loving Sassy to her nieces and devoted daughter, who lost her life at this overpass,” the proposed resolution reads. “Now, therefore, be it resolved, by County Judge Jeff Phillips and the Quorum Court members of the County of Jackson, Arkansas to honor Sydney Sutherland and her family with this Memorial sign naming the Jackson County Road 41 Overpass in Sydney Sutherland’s memory.”