Proposal to name overpass in memory of Sydney Sutherland set for meeting

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to rename an overpass in Jackson County after Sydney Sutherland is set to be discussed Tuesday.
Jackson County justices are expected to take up the request at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The resolution calls for the overpass on Jackson County Road 41 to be named in honor of Sutherland, who was killed in 2020.
Jackson County officials made a request to state highway officials for the honor.
“Whereas, the County of Jackson, Arkansas feels privileged to have signs honoring Sydney Sutherland, a Registered Nurse, avid runner, loving Sassy to her nieces and devoted daughter, who lost her life at this overpass,” the proposed resolution reads. “Now, therefore, be it resolved, by County Judge Jeff Phillips and the Quorum Court members of the County of Jackson, Arkansas to honor Sydney Sutherland and her family with this Memorial sign naming the Jackson County Road 41 Overpass in Sydney Sutherland’s memory.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.