Quilt Valor Ceremony honors three Vietnam veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge hosted a Quilt of Valor Ceremony Saturday, honoring Vietnam War veterans Wesley Williams, Robert Cobler, and William Richmond.
The quilts are awarded to service members or veterans who have been touched by war, and are meant to offer comfort during difficult times.
Sometimes, wounds aren’t always physical, and the quilts aim to heal emotional pain.
Williams served two tours in Vietnam and said his quilt means the world to him.
“It means a lot to me. When I came back from Vietnam, I was not even welcomed here. And this, this was the first real thing I’ve gotten since I came back from Vietnam,” said Williams.
Williams adds that it’s important to honor vets because of their time served, and they risked their lives for our freedom.
For more on how to nominate a vet for a quilt or volunteer to make a quilt, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.