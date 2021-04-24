Razorbacks drop Saturday tilt with Missouri 6-3

Infielder Braxton Burnside and outfielder Hannah McEwen both walked in front of Gibson, setting up her 14th home run of the season in the first inning. The Tigers (33-10, 11-5 SEC) then scored the game’s final six runs and plated three in the top of the third, tying the game. Infielder Jenna Laird recorded an RBI single to center and outfielder Casidy Chaumont drove in two on a double to left center.