70s and 80s for a Few Days

Skies clear overnight leaving us in the 40s to start Sunday. We’ll quickly warm up through the afternoon hitting the low 70s. No rain is in the forecast until Wednesday at the earliest. Instead, we’ll warm up even more. Highs in the 80s likely Monday and Tuesday as southerly winds increase. Clouds increase on Tuesday, but we should stay dry. Data still does not agree when our next storm system arrives. Some data brings storms and heavy rain in on Wednesday, while other data holds off lighter rain until Thursday. A window for severe weather is still possible but ultimately depends on when rain arrives. If the more aggressive data is correct, most of Region 8 could see several inches of rain this week. We’ll keep you updated.