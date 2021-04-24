Texas State edges Arkansas State 6-5 Saturday

Will Nash delivered a quality start for the Red Wolves, allowing just two runs on five hits in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Jake Algee allowed a pair of runs in 1.1 innings of work before giving way to Kollin Stone with one out in the eighth. Stone worked out of a jam in the eighth, and had the Bobcats down to their final out, but a pair of run-scoring two-out hits ended the contest with Stone taking the loss and dropping to 0-2 on the year.