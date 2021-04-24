Texas State edges Arkansas State 6-5 Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
SAN MARCOS, Texas (4/24/21) – Entering the ninth, the Arkansas State baseball team held a one-run lead, but a game-tying single followed by a walk-off RBI double by Justin Thompson lifted Texas State to a 6-5 victory over the Red Wolves Saturday at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Red Wolves (10-22, 5-9 SBC) clung to a 5-4 lead with two down in the ninth, but the Bobcats (17-23, 7-7) knotted things at 5-all on a single by John Wuthrich before Thompson delivered the game-winning hit to secure the series for Texas State.
Will Nash delivered a quality start for the Red Wolves, allowing just two runs on five hits in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Jake Algee allowed a pair of runs in 1.1 innings of work before giving way to Kollin Stone with one out in the eighth. Stone worked out of a jam in the eighth, and had the Bobcats down to their final out, but a pair of run-scoring two-out hits ended the contest with Stone taking the loss and dropping to 0-2 on the year.
Ben Klutts continued his hot streak at the plate with four hits – two of them doubles – while driving in two runs. Klutts has now reached base in 11 straight games. Jaylon Deshazier stretched his on-base streak to 21 games with a pair of hits. All nine batters in the A-State order reached base, with eight recording hits.
Texas State starter Zeke Wood lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts. The Bobcats’ bullpen settled things down the rest of the way, with three pitchers combining for 5.2 shutout innings and Tristan Stivors taking the win. At the plate, Will Hollis led the Bobcats with three hits and a pair of RBI while Dalton Shuffield tallied two hits.
The Bobcats took an early 1-0 lead in the second on a solo homer by Hollis, but A-State responded with five unanswered in the third and fourth innings.
An RBI double by Tyler Duncan in the third plated Jake Gish to knot up the contest at a run apiece before the Scarlet and Black put up a four-run fourth to lead 5-1. In that inning, Tipton reached on a catcher’s interference with the bases loaded to drive in Culver. Then an RBI single by Hicks plated Blake McCutchen. A few pitches later, Klutts roped a two-run double – his second of the day – down the left-field line to score Drew Tipton and Jared Toler.
Texas State got another solo homer in the fourth, this time off the bat of Cole Coffey to make it 5-2. A-State’s pitching would continue to keep the Bobcats off the board for the next three innings until the Bobcats plated a pair of runs in the eighth.
In the eighth, an RBI double by Hollis scored Jose Gonzalez to make it 5-3, then a single by Shuffield plated Hollis before Thompson was gunned out at the plate by Duncan for the second out. Stone then punched out pinch-hitter Redden to limit the damage.
Pinch-hitter Peyton Lewis was hit to start the bottom of the ninth and was pinch-ran for by Isaiah Ortega-Jones. A sacrifice bunt allowed Ortega-Jones to move to second, with a deep flyout to the warning track moving him to third with two down. Wuthrich’s single scored Ortega-Jones to tie it before Thompson sent the first pitch he saw into the gap in right center, plating Wuthrich from first on an incredibly close play at the plate for the walk-off win.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to salvage the third game of the three-game series versus the Bobcats on Sunday. First pitch at Bobcat Ballpark is slated for Noon CT and the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.