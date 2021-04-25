Arkansas falls to Mizzou on Senior Day

Jenna Bloom (8-2) worked the first 4.0 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits with a strikeout. Freshmen arms Allie Light and Lauren Howell combined to finish the final 3.0 frames and allowed seven runs, however, only three were earned. Laurin Krings (7-2) picked up the win in relief for Mizzou, tossing 5.1 hitless innings with five strikeouts.