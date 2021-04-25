Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 25 at 3:42 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:35 p.m., Sunday, April 25, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 334,706 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 262,241 confirmed cases
    • 72,465 probable cases
  • 327,011 recoveries
  • 1,922 active cases
    • 1,331 confirmed active cases
    • 591 probable active cases
  • 5,718 total deaths
    • 4,541 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,177 deaths among probable cases
  • 152 currently hospitalized
    • 67 in ICU
    • 24 on ventilators
  • 3,508,380 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.4% positive antigen tests
  • 3,160,528 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, April 24:

  1. Pulaski: 30
  2. Benton: 21
  3. Washington: 16

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,139 33 3,003 103 21,885
Clay 1,744 16 1,678 50 18,442
Cleburne 1,967 16 1,877 73 22,827
Craighead 13,286 99 13,008 178 122,762
Crittenden 5,990 60 5,832 96 43,545
Cross 1,940 5 1,886 49 16,704
Greene 6,076 26 5,974 75 50,124
Independence 3,745 10 3,613 122 42,861
Jackson 3,215 4 3,172 38 27,382
Lawrence 2,093 13 2,037 43 15,735
Mississippi 5,808 26 5,675 107 41,403
Poinsett 3,155 25 3,053 77 28,288
Randolph 2,093 19 2,027 47 20,793
St. Francis 3,573 24 3,507 42 31,547
Sharp 1,585 16 1,524 45 17,818
Stone 986 2 954 30 12,320
White 7,923 38 7,765 118 54,770
Woodruff 645 3 629 13 8,771

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

