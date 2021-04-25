Man killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 135 in Clay County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Anthony L. Johnson, 38, of Paragould was traveling north on Highway 135 in a 2000 GMC Sierra when the crash happened. Authorities said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Highway 135 and County Road 238.
The Sierra crossed the centerline and went into the path of a 2014 Freightliner, hitting the Freightliner head-on, ASP said.
The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
