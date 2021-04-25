Lots of Sunshine Ahead!

It’ll be another warm and sunny spring day across Region 8 as high pressure shifts to our east. Look for highs near 80°F with gusty south winds this afternoon. We’ll do it all again tomorrow before rain chances arrive for midweek. A slow-moving cold front may drop 1-2″ of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, but no severe weather is expected. It won’t feel much cooler this weekend behind the front. Daily highs should still reach the lower 70s with plentiful sunshine.