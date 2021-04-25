Red Wolves roll past Texas State 12-1

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
SAN MARCOS, Texas (4/25/21) – Quality pitching and an impressive offensive showing powered the Arkansas State baseball team to a 12-1 win over Texas State in the series finale Sunday at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Red Wolves (11-22, 6-9 SBC) recorded six extra-base hits – four doubles and two home runs – to oust the Bobcats (17-24, 7-8), scoring multiple runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to put the game away.
Carter Holt was again stellar, notching his second straight quality start and giving A-State back-to-back quality starts after Will Nash did so Saturday. The Jackson, Tennessee, native allowed just one run on four hits in six innings before giving way to Jack Jumper, who earned the save with three shutout innings.
Eight of A-State’s 12 hits came from the bottom third of the order, with Blake McCutchen leading the way with four hits, including two doubles and a home run. The Cabot, Arkansas, product also paced the Red Wolves with three RBI and four runs scored. Jared Toler and Garrett Olson each recorded two hits, including a double apiece.
Tyler Duncan drove in a team-best four RBI on two hits, including a grand slam in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach. Eight different Red Wolves scored while six different players drove in at least one run.
A-State’s pitching scattered six Texas State hits, with Chase Evans and Tucker Redden recording two hits to lead the Bobcats. After starter Tony Robie was lifted after going five innings, reliever Tristan Dixon took the loss, pitching just one inning and being chased in the Red Wolves’ big seventh inning. He was one of eight pitchers used by the Bobcats.
The Red Wolves struck first in the top of the third when McCutchen scored on a sac fly by Liam Hicks. Texas State would respond in the bottom of the third with a leadoff solo homer by Cole Coffey to tie it at 1-all after three.
McCutchen continued his hot hitting with a double to lead off the seventh, advancing to third on a balk. Toler followed with a double of his own, driving in McCutchen. Drew Tipton and Hicks drew back-to-back hit-by-pitches to load up the bases, which were then cleared with a two-out grand slam to right field by Duncan, giving the Scarlet and Black a 6-1 lead in the ballgame through seven.
In the eighth, McCutchen recorded his second double of the day with one down and moved to third when Olson reached on an error. An RBI single by Tipton drove in McCutchen, then Olson also scampered home on a throwing error by the TXST right-fielder. A-State led 8-1 after Jumper kept the Bobcats off the board in the eighth.
Duncan led off the ninth with a four-pitch walk, then moving to second on a wild pitch. A walk to Jaylon Deshazier put two on with nobody out for pinch-hitter Will Huber, who overcame an 0-2 count to drive in Duncan with a single. McCutchen then roped his first career home run down the left-field line – a three-run shot that gave the Red Wolves a commanding 12-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Jumper closed out the victory and earned his third save of the year by slamming the door on the Bobcats with a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts.
NEXT UP
A-State resumes its eight-game road swing next weekend, traveling to Clarksville, Tennessee, for a three-game non-conference series at Austin Peay. The radio broadcast of all three games can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
