Safe Haven Baby Box set to arrive in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A project that may help avoid tragedy and could help parents who might be considering abandoning their baby will soon be in Jonesboro.
A Safe Haven Baby Box will be set up at the Jonesboro Fire Station #3, 2212 Brazos St., starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to unveil the system during an event.
The baby box will have heating and cooling, as well as an alarm system. The box can be used for infants under 30 days old and has an average of a four-minute response time for emergency crews to get to the child.
The project is funded by the Knights of Columbus. Robert Monteforte with the group said the project can help a mother bring the child to the baby box anonymously.
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas has a Safe Haven Law that allows parents to bring a child, 30 days old or younger to an employee at any hospital emergency room, law enforcement agency, fire department that is staffed 24 hours a day or a baby box location anonymously without being prosecuted for child endangerment or child abandonment.
