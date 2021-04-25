Simpson steps down as Searcy head coach

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Next season Searcy will have its third coach in the last three seasons.
Head coach Kenny Simpson has resigned from his post as the leader of the Lions football program.
Arkansasvarsity.com the first to report the news of Simpson’s departure.
Simpson took over the Lions for the 2020 season after previously serving as head coach at Southside. He led the Lions to a record of 4-7 where they fell to Little Rock Parkview in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.
