Wolfe Street Foundation helping people for nearly 30 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Central Arkansas non-profit has worked for nearly three decades to help people battling alcoholism and addiction, with the group saying an event this week will help them in their mission.
According to content partner KARK, Wolfe Street Foundation in Little Rock is the state’s largest non-profit helping people on the issue.
Dr. Jewell Stout told KARK that the non-profit has provided a life-changing impact on people, saying “Wolfe Street is the best-kept secret in this city.”
“It introduced me to a spiritual way of living and a different course of action,” Dr. Stout said.
The group will have an event April 29 to raise money for the group. Officials say the event will feature Captain Sandy Yawn of Bravo TV’s Above Deck Mediterranean, as well as a virtual silent auction.
