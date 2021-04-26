April 26: What you need to know

Bryan's Monday forecast, April 26
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 26, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 8:07 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, April 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll be another warm and sunny spring day across Region 8 as high pressure shifts to our east.

Look for highs near 80°F with gusty south winds this afternoon.

We’ll do it all again tomorrow before rain chances arrive for midweek.

A slow-moving cold front may drop 1-2″ of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, but no severe weather is expected.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Optometrists now performing surgeries allowed under 2019 law

Doctors say a state law is making it easier for those living in impoverished rural areas to get much needed eyecare.

The search is on this morning for a missing man with dementia.

After COVID-19 took a tragic toll on her family, a Jonesboro teen is hoping this year will be a different tune.

A man is in police custody following a fatal weekend shooting.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.