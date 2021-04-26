April 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, April 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’ll be another warm and sunny spring day across Region 8 as high pressure shifts to our east.
Look for highs near 80°F with gusty south winds this afternoon.
We’ll do it all again tomorrow before rain chances arrive for midweek.
A slow-moving cold front may drop 1-2″ of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, but no severe weather is expected.
News Headlines
Doctors say a state law is making it easier for those living in impoverished rural areas to get much needed eyecare.
The search is on this morning for a missing man with dementia.
After COVID-19 took a tragic toll on her family, a Jonesboro teen is hoping this year will be a different tune.
A man is in police custody following a fatal weekend shooting.
