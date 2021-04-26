Arkansas resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has resumed using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal officials gave the green light to use it again.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced the move two days after U.S. Health officials said they were lifting an 11-day pause on using the J&J shots.
During the pause, scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 35% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The CDC says about 24% have been fully immunized.
