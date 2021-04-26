Arkansas State 6th after 2nd round of Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship

With Mystic Creek Golf Club playing to an average of plus-20.67, the Arkansas State men’s golf team totaled 309 (+21) in the second round and is sixth among 12 teams heading into the final round of stroke play at the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
After a first round 302 (+14) Sunday, the Red Wolves followed with a second round +21 to rank sixth with a total of 612 (+35), one stroke ahead of seventh-place Coastal Carolina (+36). The course saw an average of plus-18.75 Sunday, but that score climbed to plus-21.83 Monday. Little Rock holds the 36-hole lead with a total of 600 (+24) with Georgia Southern second at 601 (+25). UT Arlington (+31) is third with Appalachian State (+32) and ULM (+32) tied for fourth. The top four teams following Tuesday’s third round of stroke play advance to match play Wednesday.
Luka Naglic, the individual runner-up in the 2019 SBC Championship, is tied for ninth entering the final round. Naglic posted a second round 3-over par 75 and has totaled 150 (+6), five strokes behind individual leader Logan Pate of Little Rock. A birdie on the last gave Zan Luka Stirn a 4-over 76 and is also tied for ninth at 150 (+6). Julien Sale climbed eight spots to a tie for 24th with a second-round 5-over 77. Adam Thorp is tied for 29th (+12) and Jack Madden is tied for 47th (+18) to round out the Red Wolves individually.
The final round of stroke play Tuesday will determine which four teams advance to match play on Wednesday. A-State will tee of the final round of stroke play on No. 10 tee beginning at 8:30 a.m. The final round will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and live scored via Golfstat. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
