Arkansas State 6th after 2nd round of Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship

After a first round 302 (+14) Sunday, the Red Wolves followed with a second round +21 to rank sixth with a total of 612 (+35), one stroke ahead of seventh-place Coastal Carolina (+36). The course saw an average of plus-18.75 Sunday, but that score climbed to plus-21.83 Monday. Little Rock holds the 36-hole lead with a total of 600 (+24) with Georgia Southern second at 601 (+25). UT Arlington (+31) is third with Appalachian State (+32) and ULM (+32) tied for fourth. The top four teams following Tuesday’s third round of stroke play advance to match play Wednesday.