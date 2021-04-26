Bono city council holds special meeting to confirm road patching

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mayor Danny Shaw called together a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss a bid to patch a couple of roads in Bono.
These roads, Lenford Drive and Lisa Drive, both suffered severe damage due to the winter storms.
The bid calls for two inches of asphalt to be laid over the recently repaired road, fortifying it and hopefully preventing similar damages in the future.
The meeting only took a few minutes, and the council voted unanimously to approve the road patching.
“We have a really good, forward-thinking council,” Shaw said. “They know that I want the best deal and what’s best for Bono, and they do as well.”
