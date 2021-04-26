Convenience store stop wins man $100k

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A man’s stop at a convenience store ended with him winning $100,000.
Jeremy Johnson of Poplar Bluff recently claimed the top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” scratchers game, according to a Monday news release.
Johnson purchased his winning $5 ticket at Munch-N-Pump Liquor, 505 Sycamore St., in Poplar Bluff.
According to the Missouri Lottery, in the last fiscal year, players have won nearly $8 million playing the lottery in Butler County.
