Convenience store stop wins man $100k
A man’s stop at a convenience store ended with him winning $100,000. (Source: Missouri Lottery via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 7:06 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A man’s stop at a convenience store ended with him winning $100,000.

Jeremy Johnson of Poplar Bluff recently claimed the top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” scratchers game, according to a Monday news release.

Johnson purchased his winning $5 ticket at Munch-N-Pump Liquor, 505 Sycamore St., in Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri Lottery, in the last fiscal year, players have won nearly $8 million playing the lottery in Butler County.

