COVID-19 utility non-payment disconnection moratorium ends soon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple of important dates are approaching fast, so if you need utility assistance, you may want to pay close attention.
The staff at Crowley’s Ridge Development Council filled up their info box with applications for LIHEAP because the winter program is ending soon, like Friday. They want to make sure anyone that needs to apply can.
On April 30, the application for LIHEAP’s winter program will close.
“Right now, we just have a regular winter schedule running and that is scheduled to end on Friday,” says Casey Kidd, CRDC Director of Human Services.
That is the last day to apply for utility assistance through LiHEAP until about July when the summer application opens.
If you miss that deadline and have an outstanding utility balance, you may owe that money after May 3.
That is when the moratorium on non-payment utility disconnections ends across Arkansas.
“On May 3 there will be a lot more impacted, so I am hoping that they have come in to apply with us. If not that they will come in before the 30th,” says Kidd.
Over 7,000 households in Jonesboro already applied for the winter program. Crowley’s Ridge wants to add more before Friday.
Utility companies across the state warn customers to set up payment plans or find help before May 3, when unpaid balances are due.
Kidd mentioned they would accept applications the rest of this week and Friday, but applicants should have all other items for approval.
