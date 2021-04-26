Craighead County Quorum Court addresses security needs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting Monday, a presentation was given concerning the security needs of the district court.
The court passed an ordinance to add $70,000 to the circuit court’s budget to add security to work entrances into the Craighead County Courthouse and Craighead County Annex.
Until now, the bailiffs have been covering as security, but with criminal cases back in session, they are needed in the courtrooms.
The county also accepted $2,550 through the Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) to buy new radar equipment to help the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office highway safety equipment.
Through a grant from the Blue & You Foundation by Arkansas Blue Cross, the county received $1,000 each to purchase AED’s for the County Clerk’s office, the juvenile department, maintenance department, Public Defender’s office, and the county road department.
The court also established a special revenue fund to track revenue and expenses from The American Rescue Fund.
