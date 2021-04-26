Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 5:13 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:10 p.m., Monday, April 26, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 334,769 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 262,293 confirmed cases
    • 72,476 probable cases
  • 327,188 recoveries
  • 1,805 active cases
    • 1,262 confirmed active cases
    • 543 probable active cases
  • 5,720 total deaths
    • 4,542 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,178 deaths among probable cases
  • 170 currently hospitalized
    • 68 in ICU
    • 27 on ventilators
  • 3,509,919 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.4% positive antigen tests
  • 3,162,002 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, April 26:

  1. Benton: 12
  2. Craighead: 7
  3. Pulaski, Washington: 6

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,139 26 3,010 103 21,893
Clay 1,744 12 1,682 50 18,456
Cleburne 1,967 15 1,878 73 22,834
Craighead 13,293 100 13,014 178 122,912
Crittenden 5,992 59 5,835 96 43,579
Cross 1,940 5 1,885 50 16,718
Greene 6,077 24 5,977 75 50,176
Independence 3,745 8 3,615 122 42,868
Jackson 3,215 4 3,172 38 27,385
Lawrence 2,095 15 2,037 43 15,753
Mississippi 5,810 27 5,676 107 41,436
Poinsett 3,155 22 3,056 77 28,309
Randolph 2,093 15 2,031 47 20,803
St. Francis 3,574 24 3,508 42 31,561
Sharp 1,587 16 1,526 45 17,821
Stone 986 2 954 30 12,331
White 7,926 37 7,769 118 54,808
Woodruff 645 2 630 13 8,774

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

