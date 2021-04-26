Disbanded veterans organization donates last check to museum

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge received nearly $5,000 from the Veterans of Underage Military Service.
The money comes in addition to multiple exhibits that will be on display in the museum, telling the stories of multiple underaged soldiers who served during World War II and the Korean War.
Jim Patton was one of those soldiers in the Korean War, and he said he’s happy stories like his will continue to be told.
“I feel very proud,” Patton said. “Unfortunately we’re a dying organization that through natural attrition we’re just disappearing.”
Patton said the check was the last given by the organization.
Harold Johnson, President of the Wings of Honor Museum, said they would be adding displays to the exhibit at the end of April, including an underage man and woman in military attire.
“They brought us a lot of artifacts over the last few years,” Johnson said. “[I’m] really grateful that they thought of us.”
