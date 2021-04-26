Imani Williams

April 26, 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imani Williams is from Jackson, Tennessee or the “731” as she likes to call it. She joins the Region 8 News team from WNBJ in Jackson where she was a reporter for nearly two years.

Imani Williams joins Region 8 News as a multimedia journalist from Jackson, Tenn. She is a Middle Tennessee State grad.
Imani earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University and later began here journalism career in her hometown.

Imani is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She has one dog named “Ace” and shares they are loving Arkansas so far. Her favorite things to do are shopping, finding cool museums, and meeting new people.

If you have any story ideas, questions, or concerns contact Imani at Imani.Williams@kait8.com or on Twitter @ImaniWilliamstv.

