Man sentenced to seven years probation following brother’s death

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is on probation for the next seven years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of his brother.
Bradley Schuler initially faced first-degree murder charges, but according to court documents, pleaded down to manslaughter charges following a negotiated guilty plea.
In October 2020, police said Bradley and his brother got into an argument over money at an apartment on North 5th Street in Marmaduke.
Bradley reportedly confronted his brother with the gun before his brother lunged at him, which led to the gun going off.
According to court documents, Bradley must pay a fine of $2,500, along with court costs and fees starting June 1.
