Pedestrian hit and killed

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman died Sunday night when she was struck by a pickup truck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 8:20 p.m. April 25 on State Highway 51, four miles north of Broseley.
According to the crash report, 36-year-old Melissa Mayo of Poplar Bluff was in the roadway when a southbound 1999 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old male from Poplar Bluff struck her.
Butler County Assistant Coroner Ryan Thurman pronounced Mayo dead at the scene at 8:47 p.m.
