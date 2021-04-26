Pedestrian hit and killed

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 26, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 6:44 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman died Sunday night when she was struck by a pickup truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 8:20 p.m. April 25 on State Highway 51, four miles north of Broseley.

According to the crash report, 36-year-old Melissa Mayo of Poplar Bluff was in the roadway when a southbound 1999 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old male from Poplar Bluff struck her.

Butler County Assistant Coroner Ryan Thurman pronounced Mayo dead at the scene at 8:47 p.m.

