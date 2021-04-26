Red Wolves complete stellar weekend at John McDonnell Invitational

After a record-breaking start to the John McDonnell Invitational on Saturday, the Arkansas State track and field teams posted a strong Sunday to close out the meet.
Allie Hensley celebrated her birthday with yet another personal-best result, winning the women’s high jump with an outdoor-best 1.77m (5-9.75) to tie for the sixth-best in school history.
Evangelynn Harris led a trio of Red Wolves in the top five in the women’s shot put, winning with a career-best 15.51m (50-10.75) while Chastery Fuamatu placed third with a throw of 14.55m (47-8.0) that ranks seventh-best in school history. Grace Flowers placed fifth, matching her season-best with a throw of 14.31m (46-11.5).
Eron Carter opened up the day with a second-place finish in the men’s discus with a throw of 53.23m (174-7.0).
In the 4x100m relay, the A-State men earned a second-place finish with a season-best time of 40.68 while the women placed fifth in 46.18, which stands eighth-fastest in program history.
The Red Wolves clocked a pair of personal bests in the 800m races, with Gregoire Saury (1:53.87) doing so in the men’s race while Kayla Wade (2:18.42) did so in the women’s race.
Jermie Walker cracked the top 10 in the men’s 400m, placing third with a time of 47.02. Addison Ross (47.47) and Kobey Hill (47.99) also clocked personal bests in the event.
Ke’Von Holder finished out A-State’s day running a wind-aided 14.13 to place fourth in the men’s 110m hurdles. In the women’s 100m hurdles, Rainee Bowers (13.55w) and Alexis Woodall (13.83w) placed fifth and eighth.
Distance school records falling has become commonplace for the Arkansas State track and field team.
Two records fell on Saturday to start the John McDonnell Invitational, as Bennett Pascoe took down a 50-year-old record in the 3000m steeplechase before Lexington Hilton broke his second school record this outdoor season in the men’s 5000m later in the evening. Pauline Meyer also shattered her own steeplechase record to highlight a day that saw the Red Wolves total 21 personal bests.
Pascoe showed his knack for breaking school records that stand for 50 years or longer once again, running a blistering 8:38.12 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase, shattering Bob Gray’s record of 8:52.44 set in 1971. The Conway, Arkansas, native has now broken back-to-back records that are at least 50 years old after besting the program’s 53-year-old 1500m record last Saturday in Jonesboro. Pascoe’s mark was not only a school record, but was also a meet record.
In the women’s race, Pauline Meyer continued her outstanding season by not only breaking her own school record in the steeplechase, but doing so by over 10 seconds with an impressive mark of 10:25.49. Elizabeth Martin placed ninth in the race with a personal-best 11:17.56 that ranks seventh in school history.
Later that night, Hilton added to his school-record list after having broken the indoor 5000m and outdoor 10,000m records earlier this season. The Green Forest, Arkansas, native clocked a time of 14:15.72 to best Wil Norris’ 2016 school record by just over 15 seconds and win his event.
In the women’s 5000m, Elizabeth Gillette ran a personal-best 17:19.88 to place third overall and move up to seventh in school history after Sarah Trammel clocked the fourth-best mark in school history (16:53.38) and Sophie Leathers posted the fifth-best time (16:56.99) in the women’s 5000m invitational section.
Imani Udoumana got closer to the 13-meter mark in the women’s triple jump, placing second with a personal-best 12.86m (42-2.25). Johnaya Givens also jumped a career-best in that event with a mark of 11.69m (38-4.25).
Earlier in the day, Seth Waters nearly broke Pascoe’s 1500m record with a time of 3:45.37 that was just one-tenth of a second behind the school-record mark, placing fifth. Gregoire Saury also clocked a career-best with a time of 3:48.86 that ranks fourth in school history.
Jermie Walker placed third in the men’s 200m with a mark of 21.30 while Kobey Hill (21.76) and Addison Ross (21.92) clocked PRs. In the women’s race, Allie Hensley and Blaique Webster notched career bests.
Lauren Beauchamp cleared an outdoor-best 3.89m (12-9.0) to rank 10th all-time in program outdoor history.
In the men’s hammer throw, Aimar Palma Simo improved on his career-best with a toss of 65.55m (215-0.0) to place as the third-best collegian. Grace Flowers won the women’s hammer with a throw of 57.42m (188-5.0). Chastery Fuamatu placed second with a personal-best 54.75m (179-7.0) while Hannah Higgins also
Babette Vandeput notched another victory in the women’s discus throw, hurling the implement 52.96m (173-9.0) to lead a 1-2-3 A-State finish. Flowers placed second with a throw of 46.06m (151-1.0) while Evangelynn Harris placed third (45.49m | 149-3.0).
NEXT UP
A-State has one more tune-up before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, next week for the Maroon and White Invite, held Friday and Saturday.
