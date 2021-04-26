Red Wolves complete stellar weekend at John McDonnell Invitational

Pascoe showed his knack for breaking school records that stand for 50 years or longer once again, running a blistering 8:38.12 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase, shattering Bob Gray’s record of 8:52.44 set in 1971. The Conway, Arkansas, native has now broken back-to-back records that are at least 50 years old after besting the program’s 53-year-old 1500m record last Saturday in Jonesboro. Pascoe’s mark was not only a school record, but was also a meet record.