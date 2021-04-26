Monday featured non-conference play on the diamond along with the beginning of postseason play.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/26/21)
Tuckerman 13, Harrisburg 8
Searcy 3, Valley View 1 (Girls Soccer)
Pocahontas 19, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)
Pocahontas 15, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)
Rose Bud 8, Newport 0 (Baseball)
Rose Bud 7, Newport 2 (Softball)
Harding Academy 11, Riverview 1 (3A-2 Softball Tournament - 1st Round)
Corning 15, Manila 5 (3A-3 Softball Tournament - 1st Round)
Walnut Ridge beat Piggott (3A-3 Softball Tournament - 1st Round)
East Poinsett County 16, Cross County 0 (2A-3 Baseball Tournament - 1st Round)
Viola 18, Calico Rock 0 (Baseball)
Izard County 8, Norfork 2 (Baseball)
Izard County 6, Calico Rock 5 (Softball)
White County Central 15, Bradford 1 (Baseball)
Clinton 11, Cave City 0 (Baseball)
Cave City 12, Mountain View 0 (Boys Soccer)
Cave City 8, Mountain View 3 (Girls Soccer)
Pangburn 15, Mountain View 5 (Softball)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.