Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/26/21)

Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/26/21)
The Bulldogs won a non-conference tilt on Monday.
By Chris Hudgison | April 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 9:47 PM

Monday featured non-conference play on the diamond along with the beginning of postseason play.

Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/26/21)

Tuckerman 13, Harrisburg 8

Tuckerman baseball beats Harrisburg to improve to 22-2

Searcy 3, Valley View 1 (Girls Soccer)

Pocahontas 19, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)

Pocahontas 15, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)

Rose Bud 8, Newport 0 (Baseball)

Rose Bud 7, Newport 2 (Softball)

Harding Academy 11, Riverview 1 (3A-2 Softball Tournament - 1st Round)

Corning 15, Manila 5 (3A-3 Softball Tournament - 1st Round)

Walnut Ridge beat Piggott (3A-3 Softball Tournament - 1st Round)

East Poinsett County 16, Cross County 0 (2A-3 Baseball Tournament - 1st Round)

Viola 18, Calico Rock 0 (Baseball)

Izard County 8, Norfork 2 (Baseball)

Izard County 6, Calico Rock 5 (Softball)

White County Central 15, Bradford 1 (Baseball)

Clinton 11, Cave City 0 (Baseball)

Cave City 12, Mountain View 0 (Boys Soccer)

Cave City 8, Mountain View 3 (Girls Soccer)

Pangburn 15, Mountain View 5 (Softball)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.