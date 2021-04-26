Region 8 Sports Overtime (4/26/21)

We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime
Our first stop is in the 2A-3. Riverside and Bay baseball were tied in extra innings on April 21st. Grayson Emery gave the Rebels the lead in style. He hit a game winning grand slam as Riverside won a Craighead County clash.
Our second stop is Joe Mack Campbell Park. Express faced the Heat in 7U baseball action. Autry Fears kept his eye on the ball and then some, he would turn a triple play for Paragould.
You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports
