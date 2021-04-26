TOP DOG: Texarkana, Arkansas police officer, K-9 take home top honors

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Good dog, Kashko!
The week of April 19, Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Tanner Freeman and K-9, Kashko, competed in the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 20 Canine certification and competition event in Sherman, Texas.
Both Freeman and Kashko, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, competed against 11 canine teams and placed within the top three in nearly every category, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
At the event, Kashko earned the Top Dog honors overall. Below is how the team placed in the following categories:
- 1st place - obedience
- 2nd place - narcotics detection
- 2nd place - patrol
- 3rd place - article search
- 3rd place - suspect search
- 5th place - agility
This was Kashko and Officer Freeman’s second regional trial and certification competition.
Kashko was purchased using grant money from longtime TAPT supporter Julia Mobley with Commercial National Bank.
“I am blessed to have such a great partner to work with,” Officer Freeman said, in a news release. “Kashko makes work fun and enables me to assist other officers and agencies uniquely”.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.