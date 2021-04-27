Apartment complex a total loss after overnight fire

Apartment complex a total loss after overnight fire
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 11:13 PM

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire in Manila is under investigation after an overnight fire destroyed an apartment complex.

According to Manila Fire Chief Brandon Bollinger, crews went to the 100-block of Raleigh Street around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews were reportedly on the scene for 6-7 hours and received help from the Leachville Fire Department.

According to Bollinger, the fire was a total loss. He added that everyone was able to get out, and everyone was safe.

