Apartment complex a total loss after overnight fire

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire in Manila is under investigation after an overnight fire destroyed an apartment complex.
According to Manila Fire Chief Brandon Bollinger, crews went to the 100-block of Raleigh Street around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews were reportedly on the scene for 6-7 hours and received help from the Leachville Fire Department.
According to Bollinger, the fire was a total loss. He added that everyone was able to get out, and everyone was safe.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.