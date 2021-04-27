April 27: What you need to know

Bryan's Tuesday forecast, April 27
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, April 27. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll only get a few hours of sunshine today before clouds arrive and winds pick up ahead of our next storm system.

Expect gusts to 30mph with afternoon highs near 80°F once again.

By this evening, a stray shower becomes possible.

A better shot at showers and storms occurs on Wednesday and especially Thursday thanks to a slow-moving cold front.

A forecast total 1-2″ rainfall should push us closer to the April average.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Blytheville PD to move to justice complex

This morning, one Region 8 police department is on the move.

A simple box offers a safe haven for unwanted babies in Region 8.

A man convicted of a deadly crash while intoxicated just a few years ago faces new DWI and drug charges following last week’s crash that shut down a Jonesboro road.

