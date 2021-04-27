April 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, April 27. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll only get a few hours of sunshine today before clouds arrive and winds pick up ahead of our next storm system.
Expect gusts to 30mph with afternoon highs near 80°F once again.
By this evening, a stray shower becomes possible.
A better shot at showers and storms occurs on Wednesday and especially Thursday thanks to a slow-moving cold front.
A forecast total 1-2″ rainfall should push us closer to the April average.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
This morning, one Region 8 police department is on the move.
A simple box offers a safe haven for unwanted babies in Region 8.
A man convicted of a deadly crash while intoxicated just a few years ago faces new DWI and drug charges following last week’s crash that shut down a Jonesboro road.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.