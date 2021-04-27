Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 5th at Sun Belt Championship

Julien Sale carded the low round of the day for A-State with an even-par 72 to surge into the top-10 in the final individual standings. With the even-par round, Sale totaled 227 (+11) for the tournament and tied for ninth overall. Luka Naglic was the top individual for the Red Wolves as a final round 2-over par 74 totaled 224 (+8) and a tie for fifth. Zan Luka Stirn joined Sale and Naglic in the top-20 with a tie for 17th at 230 (+14). Shooting a final round 80 (+8), Jack Madden finished tied for 43rd at 242 (+26) while Adam Thorp was 49th at 245.