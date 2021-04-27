Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 5th at Sun Belt Championship

A birdie on the final hole by Coastal Carolina dropped the Arkansas State men’s golf team to fifth place, one stroke shy of advancing to match play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
The Red Wolves totaled 306 (+18) in the final round to finish fifth at 917 (+53) for the event, but the Chanticleers totaled 916 (+52) for the week after a final round 304 (+16). A birdie on No. 18 sealed the No. 4 seed for Coastal Carolina in Wednesday’s match play semifinal with No. 1 seed Georgia Southern (899), No. 2 seed Little Rock (910) and No. 3 seed ULM (914) advancing. Tuesday’s third round of stroke play saw an average of plus-24.17 after plus-18.75 Sunday and plus-21.83 Monday.
Julien Sale carded the low round of the day for A-State with an even-par 72 to surge into the top-10 in the final individual standings. With the even-par round, Sale totaled 227 (+11) for the tournament and tied for ninth overall. Luka Naglic was the top individual for the Red Wolves as a final round 2-over par 74 totaled 224 (+8) and a tie for fifth. Zan Luka Stirn joined Sale and Naglic in the top-20 with a tie for 17th at 230 (+14). Shooting a final round 80 (+8), Jack Madden finished tied for 43rd at 242 (+26) while Adam Thorp was 49th at 245.
With A-State’s time at the Sun Belt Conference Championship complete, the Red Wolves await their NCAA Championship hopes on May 5 at 1:00 p.m. (CT) on the GOLF Channel. A-State carries a 64-26 record on the season with 11 top-50 wins, including three against top-15 ranked teams in the latest GolfStat rankings. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
