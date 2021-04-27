Blytheville PD to move to justice complex

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a few weeks, the Blytheville Police Department will no longer be located on Walnut Street near the mayor’s office.
The police department will slowly transition to the Blytheville Justice Complex once phone lines and computers have been officially installed.
The Blytheville Justice Complex is located on Division Street near Arkansas Northeastern College.
New features include interview rooms, new offices for the chief and assistant police chiefs, a new courtroom, and a new office for dispatch.
Blytheville Police is expected to be fully settled in by the end of May.
