Butch Jones talks Arkansas State offseason & more in Sun Belt zoom conference

“I thought a very, very productive spring,” Jones said. “But really looking back, not just a productive spring, but a very very productive offseason. You know I told our players when we came in here, they kinda had a unique set of circumstances. For maybe one time in your life you get to create your personal brand. You get to create your image. You’re responsible for what you create on a daily basis. So you get to create your own identity. And with that individual identity, we’ll form our team identity. And our players have done a really remarkable job. They’ve done a great job. They kinda set the standard for us, they helped build the culture. So I thought, again, it was a productive spring. Now obviously the next phase and evolution of this football team will begin in the summer months. And our summer strength and conditioning program. But for how far we’ve come in a very short period of time, I’ve been very proud and very excited of our players. And also our staff as well.”