Constable arrested on multiple sex charges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County elected official was arrested Friday afternoon for attempted rape and other sex charges.
Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas, serves as Randolph County Constable. He faces charges of attempted rape, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, and pandering.
The arrest comes after months of investigations. We were able to obtain a court document that confirms the investigation started in January.
Officers with the Pocahontas Police Department got word that Poe was allegedly sending nude photos to a juvenile.
Investigators say they’ve interviewed multiple people, including one who alleges Poe requested her to send a picture with her shirt off and a minor who claimed Poe attempted to rape her and sexually assaulted her on several occasions.
Poe has served as the Randolph County Constable since voters elected him in Nov. 2020. He appeared in court yesterday, where the judge found probable cause.
He’s currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
