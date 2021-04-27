Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:16 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 334,998 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 262,428 confirmed cases
    • 72,570 probable cases
  • 327,373 recoveries
  • 1,844 active cases
    • 1,279 confirmed active cases
    • 565 probable active cases
  • 5,725 total deaths
    • 4,546 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,179 deaths among probable cases
  • 157 currently hospitalized
    • 70 in ICU
    • 26 on ventilators
  • 3,516,319 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.4% positive antigen tests
  • 3,168,170 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, April 27:

  1. Benton: 41
  2. Pulaski: 30
  3. Washington: 29

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,144 26 3,015 103 21,943
Clay 1,747 13 1,684 50 18,465
Cleburne 1,968 12 1,882 73 22,861
Craighead 13,301 101 13,021 178 123,560
Crittenden 5,996 52 5,846 96 43,649
Cross 1,942 7 1,885 50 16,770
Greene 6,079 24 5,979 75 50,298
Independence 3,746 8 3,615 123 42,963
Jackson 3,214 3 3,172 38 27,474
Lawrence 2,098 19 2,036 43 15,829
Mississippi 5,810 26 5,677 107 41,480
Poinsett 3,155 20 3,058 77 28,374
Randolph 2,094 15 2,032 47 20,829
St. Francis 3,573 22 3,509 42 31,645
Sharp 1,587 16 1,526 45 17,892
Stone 986 2 954 30 12,340
White 7,927 33 7,774 118 54,873
Woodruff 645 2 630 13 8,779

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.