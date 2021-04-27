Finance committee approves community block grant plan; moves to full city council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro Finance & Administration Council Committee voted Tuesday to forward one ordinance and two resolutions to the full council.
The ordinance would authorize bonds of no more than $65 million to be issued to Nice-Pak Products, Inc. for acquiring, constructing, and equipping a facility within the city.
The first resolution would be for the city to enter into an agreement with the National Corporation of Community Service and accept the Americorps Vista Program Grant.
The grant would pay $53,483, with the city matching the grant with $13,399 to cover the living allowance of one VISTA member with AmeriCorps will cover two VISTA members and including all three members benefits.
Three of the positions to be filled will be outreach officer, fundraising specialist, and grant writer.
The second resolution is for the approval of the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan.
The plan would allocate $663,554 in federal funding received by the city.
Projects and the amounts included in the plan include:
- Homeowner Rehabilitation Assistance (may include sewer connection) - $14,000
- Homeowner Assistance - $50,000
- Demolition & Clearance Assistance - $10,000
- Neighborhood Revitalization Program - $90,000
- HSP: Veterans Village Outreach Center - $50,000
- Public Services - $61,707
- Public Facilities and Improvements - $160,000
- Homeless Prevention and Services - $50,000
- Set aside for additional projects - $45,137
- CDBG Program Planning & Administration - $132,710
Public comment for the plan is accepted through May 20, with the plan being submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 21.
2021 marks the fourth year of the five-year consolidated plan, which started in 2017.
