Greene County Foster Parents Association expands into Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Foster families in Clay County are about to have another helping hand, as the Greene County Foster Parents Association is expanding its outreach.
Clay County has only five foster families in the area, but GCFPA public relations board member Wade Shapp hopes that with additional support, the county could see an increase in foster families.
“I think it’s fair to say that the GCFPA has a proof of concept and what we do right now is pretty successful,” Shapp said. “I think our goal is to take that same concept, the same pillars, the same events, the same support structure and move that to Clay County.”
The GCFPA provides numerous services to Greene County and beyond already, the primary of which being the clothing closet that is open for all families that need it.
The organization also provides meals to new foster families, along with hosting events like giving gifts every Christmas.
If you’d like to contribute to the GCFPA, they are always taking clothes donations depending on the season, and you can also donate monetarily on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.