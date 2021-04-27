I-55 light repair underway in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The lights on I-55 near Blytheville exits 63 & 67 have not worked for quite some time.
Liz Smith, Executive Director for Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce, says the two exits generate a large chunk of the city’s revenue, and having the businesses more visible at night, could attract more travelers.
Love’s Travel Stop General Manager Brad Holifield could not agree more, saying that the lights would be more welcoming to people unfamiliar with the area.
“It’s a great thing,” Holifield said. “I think it offers a customer a safe feeling of stopping in. It feels more inviting as they’re exiting off the highways.”
Love’s is the only operating business on Exit 63, so Holifield believes more businesses could come to the exit with the light repairs.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.