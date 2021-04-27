JHS prepares for new computer science legislation to take affect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas continues to move forward in computer science education.
Soon students will walk out of many high schools across the state knowing a little more about computer science.
The course is now required to graduate in the state, and staff at Jonesboro High School are excited.
Earlier this year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill requiring computer science to graduate high school.
“You know we’ve been adding staff, preparing offering more courses geared toward this the last seven years,” says Brad Faught, principal at Jonesboro High School.
Jonesboro High School slowly built up its computer science department over the years gearing up for this anticipated legislation.
They have multiple classes for students to take, and it is growing to the point they are opening more sections of the classes.
“And we’ve grown by quite a few students in each of those, where we actually had to offer another section this school year,” says Ellen Webb, a counselor at Jonesboro High School.
Staff said they knew this was coming soon, so they wanted to be prepared.
Faught says students at the high school are already seeing the benefit of having an extra skill to enter the workforce with these courses.
“It’s that formal training in the coding and our kids are very interested in that coding pace and how it fits in and even in some real world implications and what they can do when they leave school,” he adds.
Arkansas is now a part of only a handful of other states with this high school requirement.
