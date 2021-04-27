Lawrence Memorial begins construction on largest project in 20 years

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the biggest projects in decades for one area hospital began in late April as Lawrence Memorial Hospital began an expansion and renovation project.
The $3.9 million project will expand the emergency department and primary care clinics.
The project was approved in late 2020 after Lawrence Memorial received CARES Act funding, along with additional state and federal funding.
Once completed, the hospital will have four exam rooms in their outpatient primary care clinic. Two of the rooms will be negative pressure rooms, which are said to boost infection and control measures.
The emergency department will also add an isolation suite. A new HVAC system rounds out the list of additions.
Lawrence Memorial Health President Josh Conlee said the work on the over 60-year old building will bring the facility up-to-date and will help with infection control.
“From a patient-care standpoint, it truly does bring us into the 21st century as far as the infrastructure of our facilities,” Conlee said. “It’ll be a new day once these projects are completed.”
Conlee mentioned the expansion and renovation will also allow the hospital to hire another physician.
He said this work will not only benefit the emergency department but also all of their clinics that have stood since the hospital was built.
Most of the work should be finished by the end of 2021, and the renovation could open the door to future expansion down the road.
