Man accused of shooting, killing ‘close friend’

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Fulton County man accused of fatally shooting his friend.
A judge found probable cause to charge Jacoby Auston Goehler, 19, of Salem with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Davidlee Allen Kane Stansbury.
According to a news release from Sheriff Al Roork, Stanbury’s family reported him missing Friday, April 23. They claimed he had left home around 4 a.m. that day with Goehler whom they described as his “close friend.”
After receiving information Friday night that Goehler had killed Stansbury, officers arrested him and attempted to interview him.
But Roork said Goehler would not talk to them.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State Police special agents and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office continued to search for Stansbury on the ground and in the air using a helicopter.
Late Monday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies discovered Stansbury’s body about a half-mile west of Republican Road in a thick wooded area.
Roork said it appeared Stansbury had been shot. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy.
Goehler is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond awaiting his next appearance in court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.