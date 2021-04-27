Man charged following fatal motorcycle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and DWI, following a motorcycle crash that left a woman dead.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, on Route CC at Butler County Road 660.
According to the crash report, 39-year-old Derek M. McCoin of Malden was eastbound when his 2005 Harley Davidson Heritage motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment.
McCoin and his passenger, 56-year-old Becky S. Paulson of Clarkton, were thrown from the vehicle.
An air ambulance flew Paulson to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Kyle Derouen pronounced her dead at 11:05 p.m.
McCoin was flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.
Before being released, MSHP charged McCoin with involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, no insurance, and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.