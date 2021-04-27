No criminal charges in Reelfoot Lake double murder, says DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 27th Judicial District Attorney Thomas A. Thomas says his office has found no reason for criminal charges in the shooting that left three men dead at Reelfoot Lake in late January.
According to a release, the DA’s office says his office received the autopsy reports for 26-year-old Chance Black, 25-year-old Zachary Grooms and 70-year-old David Vowell. The autopsy findings in victims Black and Grooms were consistent with statements taken from survivor, Jeff Crabtree.
Autopsy findings for suspect David Vowell state that his cause of death was inconclusive, however, the manner of death suggests that he died from drowning or hypothermia which is also consistent with statements taken from Crabtree, the DA says.
Thomas says the findings will be reported to the Obion County Grand Jury in June.
