Pensacola Bay Center to host every Sun Belt Basketball Tournament game in 2022

The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with Pensacola Sports and Visit Pensacola, announced Tuesday that the Pensacola Bay Center in Florida will be the host venue for every game during the Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships next March. The tournament will be held March 2-7, 2022.
The Sun Belt hosted 14 of the 22 games at the Bay Center during the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, including both title games. 2021 was the first year of a five-year agreement with Pensacola Sports for the Sun Belt to host its men’s and women’s basketball championships. Pensacola will serve as home to the Sun Belt Conference’s basketball tournaments through the 2024-25 season.
“We felt tremendous energy and support from everyone involved with our tournament in Pensacola in March,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “Having everyone in the building in 2022 will make for an even fuller experience for our student-athletes and fans.”
All 12 men’s and women’s teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament with the two winners earning automatic bids into the NCAA tournament. First-round games will be played on Wednesday, March 2 and both championship games are scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022.
“Pensacola is a great home for Sun Belt basketball,” added Gill. “We love Pensacola and our fans do too. We look forward to working with them for years to come.”
App State won the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by First Bank and Trust, while Troy punched its ticket to the women’s NCAA tournament.
