Man injured in North Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting in North Jonesboro.
The call came in about 9:47 p.m. about a shooting happening near Allen and 2nd Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant.
Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith tells Region 8 News a man received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
If you have information about this shooting, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP.
