Rain Chances Rise Wednesday and Thursday

As we head into the middle of the week, our dry weather comes to an end. Scattered showers and storms are expected through the day Wednesday with the bulk of our rain coming Wednesday night into Thursday. Not everyone may see rain on Wednesday. A few storms could have gusty winds or small hail, but a widespread severe threat is very low. Temperatures stay warm, and humidity increases through the rain. Most see 1-2″ of rain by Friday morning with 2-4″ possible across the Ozarks. Cooler air moves in behind the rain. Expect a couple of days with chilly mornings and highs in the 60s before warmer air returns.